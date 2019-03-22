MISSOULA - If you're looking for a friendly companion to take on a walk or go for ice cream, the Date With a Dog program offers the chance to do just that with a friendly local shelter dog.
The Humane Society of Western Montana is one of a hundred shelters across the nation participating in a study about stress and shelter dogs. That's where Date with a Dog comes in. Shelter volunteers will take the dogs on a two-hour "date" to get them out of the shelter and into the real world. Volunteers can take dogs on a hike, get ice cream or even take a nap together.
Shelter director of programs Mariah Scheskie hopes the project will make life a little better for everybody involved, and help the dogs find a new place to call home.
"People who are really busy can usually carve out just a couple hours out of their day," Scheskie said. "To go on a walk or maybe they're going to take a trip to PetSmart and grab a coffee anyway. Just come pick up a dog and take them with you."
Scheskie says the trips will help the shelter learn more about the dogs, like which ones love car rides and which ones would rather cuddle up at home. She says the program will help pair dogs with potential rescuers.
Volunteers will meet at the shelter, and organizers ask that they leave their own dogs at home.
The first dates started on March 22, but Date with a Dog will be a continuing part of the shelter volunteer program.
Information about becoming a shelter volunteer is available here.