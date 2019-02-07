MISSOULA - More cold wind chills headed to Western Montana have forced race organizers to cancel a 5K that was scheduled for Saturday.
According to a Facebook post from Run Wild Missoula the Heart Throb 5K has been called off.
"We have come to this decision based on the current forecast – race start temps are expected to be hovering around zero (0) degrees with the wind chill factor around -20 to -25 degrees with blowing snow. This decision is not only to keep participants safe, but also the volunteers who help make our events possible," reads the post.
Western Montana will see snow, gusty winds and dangerous wind chills beginning Friday night.