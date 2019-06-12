PABLO - The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are offering $10,000 for information that leads to criminal charges in the disappearance of Jermain Charlo, who went missing in Missoula almost a year ago.
From CSKT:
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Tribal Council agreed to offer $10,000 for information regarding a woman who has been missing for almost a year.
Previously, Council authorized the donation of $1,000 for information on the whereabouts of Jermain Charlo. Last week, family members of the missing woman asked Council for increased support in the form of an additional $9,000 inreward money, which would be paid out only if the information results in the filing of criminal charges.
“The hope is to that the Tribes’ investment will go a long ways in holding someone accountable for what has happened to Jermain,” said Tribal Chairman Ronald Trahan.
CSKT funded the first Missing Person billboard for Jermain that was put up for six months. Since then many others have come forward to support the effort through donations. Council agreed to pay for another six months for the billboard at a cost of $2,600. Lamar Advertising donated a second billboard.
Tribal Council has been an avid supporter of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls effort in 2019. In January, Council approved a resolution to organize and support MMIWG efforts. In May, the name was changed to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons, or MMIP. A number of community meetings were held across the reservation community. Trainings were offered on human trafficking and safety awareness. A Missing Person’s protocol was developed and distributed around the community. Another training is planned for July.
Council wanted to express appreciation for state legislators and members of Congress who have fought hard on this issue. ##