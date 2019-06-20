Crowds fill the Windmill Village Bakery for their first day reopened

Today was the big day! The Windmill Village Bakery opened their doors once again!
The bakery wasn’t supposed to open until 7 Thursday morning but Nancy Martin told us there was a line forming out her door at 6!
So they opened half an hour early Nancy says it felt like there was a festival going on in her shop, with crowds of people talking and laughing and of course enjoying a donut.
With all the people back in her bakery Nancy says she was reminded why she loves what she does.
“My favorite part of today was all the hugs all the love and the kindness that i got it was just overwhelming, just overwhelming.” Nancy said.
After her long day of making donuts Nancy says she is a little tired but ready to do it all again tomorrow