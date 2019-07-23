Crossing the private public boundary to reduce fire risks

Fires happen often in our community and they can pose a serious risk, because of that danger multiple agencies came together Tuesday to show the public what they are doing to reduce those risks.
The goal of these learning labs is community engagement. Not only reaching out to the public to let them know what the Forestry Service is planning but to also ask for community input.
A small group of Missoula residents and local experts gathered in Pattee Canyon to talk about the fire risks that face our community and to form ties between public and private land owners.
"There are no boundaries for wild fires,” District Ranger Jen Hensiek said, “it will move across boundaries so it is important how we think about fires as a community, not only from a forest service perspective but from a private land perspective as well"
Tuesday’s learning lab was unique because it was held outside, in an area where community members can see what agencies are doing to prevent fire risks and encourage participants to join the conversation.
"We identify the risks, then talk about them together and identify what actions we can do to reduce those risks.” Hensiek said, “and as a community think about that in a way that is meaningful and cross boundary.”
Locals could ask questions throughout the presentation and walked away with a better understanding of what’s happening on the other side.
"I think what I got out of it was the importance of working cross boundaries, private owners, federal government, and the state really need to cooperate if they are going to change this fire risk" Missoula Resident Dave Atkins said.
And know their input is welcome.
“I was really encouraged by the degree and level of outreach from the forestry service to private citizens” Missoula Resident Edward Monnig said, “they are trying to alert them to the challenges we face and to encourage them to get engaged."
If you want to get engaged the next learning lab will be held on July 31st at the Missoula Rural Fire Department on south street from 5 to 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend.