MISSOULA - Firefighters are working to contain a small wildfire in Lolo National Forest, Monday.
According to a Facebook post from the Lolo National Forest, quarter-acre fire is a result of a lightning-strike. It's burning in the remote Valley of the Moon area in the Missoula Ranger District.
There are five firefighters working to contain and extinguish the fire with the help of a helicopter conducting water bucket drops.
Fire danger is HIGH in the Lolo National Forest. Any smoke should be reported to the Missoula Interagency Dispatch Center at 406-829-7070.