Crews work to clean sewage tanker spill on Missoula's west side

MISSOULA - Breaking news out of Missoula on Tuesday night as police and multiple emergency agencies are on the scene of a sewage tanker spill on railroad tracks near the west side of town.
Crews were actively working to clean up the harmful waste in the area as of 10:34 pm.
The driver of the tanker fled the scene, and police are still actively looking for that person.
ABC FOX Montana has been told that that spill happened at the intersection of Palmer and Russell Streets.
There is a distinct smell of raw sewage in the area, so the public is being advised to stay clear of the area.
