MISSOULA – The old Willard Alternative High School will be demolished at 7 a.m. June 17.
The old Willard Alternative High School was built in 1922 and was designed as an elementary school. The Willard staff, family and friends said a new building was essential to meet different educational needs of Willard students.
In November 2015 the community passed the Smart Schools 2020 bond in Missoula which lead to the renovation and construction of several Missoula public schools. A bond of $88 million for elementary school districts and a $70 million high school district bond financed the projects.
The total Willard project cost just under $6 million. The new Willard Alternative High School was built in 2018 but they waited to start the demolition of the old Willard until school finished in spring of 2019. The space where old Willard once stood will be turned into a parking lot and park area for staff and faculty.
Demolishing is expected to last a few weeks and if everything goes as planned the project will be complete by 2020 and be one of the last in the Smart Schools 2020 bond project list.
If there are enough usable bricks leftover after the demolition contractors will leave them on pallets at the corners of the campus for community members to use.