Crews tackled structure fire in Lolo

LOLO - Crews were able to fight and put out a fire structure that happened on the morning of August 29th off of Highway 12 in Lolo.
The Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a structure fire at 4:04 a.m. this morning.
The Missoula Rural Fire District Battalion Chief Greg Orr said that no civilians or firefighters were injured. Investigators are working to determine how that fire started.
Orr said crews are staying on scene in case the structure collapses on itself but the highway is open without any detours.