MISSOULA - Crews were called to a fire near the Reserve Street Bridge on Wednesday.
Several fire trucks and other law enforcement vehicles were parked on the bridge Wednesday, afternoon.
A fire was reported below the bridge where transients are known to camp out.
A firefighter on scene said a "lean-to," or homemade tent/housing structure caught on fire. Crews were not able to reach it with their trucks from the bridge, so they had to take down a hand pump, and pull water from the Clark Fork River to knock the flames down.
Crews on scene said it looked as though the structure had been vacated for at least a week.
No injuries were reported.