A man accused of shooting Montana Highway Trooper Wade Palmer and three other people back in march, appeared in court Thursday, however his attorney did not.
Johnathan Albert Bertsch appeared on the court room monitor for a pretrial hearing. Court documents say On march 15th, Bertsch opened fire during a road rage incident.
He wounding two people and killing another in a car in front of him. Then, he allegedly shot and severely injured trooper palmer.
While Bertsch's attorney was not present today, the judge said there was a previous motion made to continue the court hearing to December 5th.
Bertch is currently is facing one count of deliberate homicide for the death of Shelley Hayes and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide for the injuries of Trooper Palmer, Casey Blanchard and his mother Julie.
Julie passed away this summer from wounds related to the shooting.
The Chelan County Coroner ruled her death a homicide. That charge is still pending.
For the first time since that tragic day, one of the victims in that march shooting returned to work this week.
Casey Blanchard was shot eight times. Bullets shattered his bones and ripped through internal organs, leaving him in a wheelchair.
It's been a long road to recovery, but as of Monday Blanchard is back at work for US Diesel Parts in Missoula.