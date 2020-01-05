Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW/FREEZING RAIN. LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOW IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN BETWEEN 11 AM AND NOON, THEN LAST INTO THE EARLY EVENING HOURS. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TO 1 INCH ARE MOST LIKELY WITH ISOLATED HIGHER TOTALS POSSIBLE. BY EARLY EVENING, PRECIPITATION WILL BECOME A WINTRY MIX WITH THE POTENTIAL OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS WILL BE VERY LIGHT BUT TEMPERATURES SHOULD HOVER BETWEEN 31-34 DEGREES DURING THIS NIGHTTIME AND EARLY MORNING PERIOD, SO A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE IS CERTAINLY POSSIBLE.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 1 INCH WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. SNOW IS EXPECTED THROUGH THE AFTERNOON, MIXED PRECIPITATION IS POSSIBLE DURING THE EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&