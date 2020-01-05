HAMILTON - Newly released court documents indicate a man who was arrested for firing multiple rounds in an apartment building fired shots toward officers.
Tyler Butler, 23, was arrested at an apartment complex on Pintail Loop in Hamilton on Saturday. Police were called to an apartments around 10:45 PM after witnesses say Butler began firing a gun.
Officers noticed people leaving the area and heard several gun shots when they arrived on scene.
Officers were able to speak with Butler on the phone while he reportedly continued to fire. Court documents say he threatened any officers who came to the door of the apartment. When he did answer the door and started to comply, he reportedly told officers they should just shoot him.
Multiple rounds were fired intro an adjacent apartment with people inside. No injuries were reported.
Officers found AR-15 on bi-pod facing the direction of the front door when they entered the apartment. Court documents say there was enough smoke coming from the gun that the smoke detectors were sounding in the apartment.
One neighbor shared with ABC FOX Montana what it was like have her living room caught in the crossfire. "There was a mirror here that is all shattered,"neighbor Mariah Lintz said.
Lintz walked through the aftermath pointing out broken items and bullet holes. "They went through this door and behind the door the wall has some holes," she said.
The bullets ripped through her front door, through her living room, and into the bathroom, all while Lintz was home alone.
She says what started as a yelling match, quickly got out of hand.
"The neighbor and his girlfriend were obviously breaking up and sounds like she was moving out of the house," Lintz said. "She had her mom with her and other people helping her move her stuff out. I heard the mom fell on the porch so I opened the door to make sure she was okay and that's when she said her daughter was locked in the apartment with him and he is threatening to kill her and that he has guns in there."
So Lintz called 911, but just then she said her neighbor came outside.
"He saw me on the phone in my doorway, but I didn't want to get sucked into that, so I closed my door and locked it," Lintz said.
From inside her apartment it sounded like people were leaving, she went to the window to give dispatch vehicle descriptions when the neighbor opened fire at her door.
"So I hit the ground and crawled all the way to the back bathroom with my dog," Lintz said.
After what felt like hours, police came into Lintz's apartment and told her it was safe to come out.
Even now, she still cant figure out why he fired at her apartment.
"The only thing I can think of is he saw me briefly on the phone calling 911, other than that I have no idea," Lintz said. "Everyone he was fighting with left about a minute before he started firing."
Lintz says she is lucky to be alive.
"I have a lot to live for and he could have took it, just because he was pissed off," Lintz said.
Butler is charged with three counts attempted deliberate homicide, one count of assault with a weapon, one count of criminal endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.