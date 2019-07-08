Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. A THUNDERSTORM HAS DEVELOPED TO THE SOUTH OF THE TERMINAL. LIGHTNING WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM THROUGH 520 PM. THIS STORM IS EXPECTED TO SLOWLY MOVE TO THE EAST.