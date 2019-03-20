THOMPSON FALLS - A woman charged with killing her ex-boyfriend plotted for months leading up to the shooting and bought a burner cellphone to establish an alibi, court documents say.
Danielle Jeanette Wood is charged with killing her ex-boyfriend, Matthew LaFriniere in May 2018.
The case was investigated for several months by agents with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations.
Investigators determined that Wood and LaFriniere had a contentious relationship partly due to Wood's "severe alcoholism." The two allegedly fought over shared custody of a child.
Witnesses also testified that Wood was frequently physically aggressive with LaFriniere and said that she wanted to kill him.
LaFriniere was found dead in his home on May 3.
As an alibi, Wood showed investigators text messages showing a friendly conversation between her and LaFriniere.
But a forensic analysis showed that LaFriniere didn't send the text messages. They came from a TracFone that was turned on in late April and always pinged from the same location as Woods' phone.
In the weeks leading up to the killing, court documents say Wood bought a .38 special caliber revolver. Investigators later found a receipt for the purchase while searching her house.
Wood held a Pampered Chef party at her home on the night of May 2, and witnesses said she left the party for an hour. Another witness said during that hour, Wood was seen outside LaFriniere's home.
LaFriniere was found dead on May 3 of multiple gunshot wounds. His cellphone was lying nearby, and appeared to have been run over by a vehicle.
Court documents say Woods' .38 revolver matched the caliber of bullets found in LaFriniere's body.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Wood was arrested on Wednesday, March 20. She's charged with deliberate homicide.