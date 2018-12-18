MISSOULA - A man faces several charges after a Monday morning high-speed chase that ended when an armed homeowner reportedly helped capture him.
Court documents say Justin Douglas Delaney, 22, is suspected of stealing a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche that was warming up in a parking lot outside the owner's home.
Within a few minutes, deputies spotted the stolen Avalanche on Mullan Road, allegedly driven by the suspect, later identified as Delaney. Deputies say Delaney refused to pull over and left the roadway, driving the SUV through fields, gates and fences along the way.
The Avalanche crashed into a mailbox on Haven Heights Drive, and the suspect reportedly fled on foot into a nearby house.
The homeowner, identified as Josef Crepeau in court documents, reportedly found Delaney hiding in the basement, and pointed a gun at Delaney and ordered him to go outside, where deputies could arrest Delaney.
Delaney was booked into Missoula County jail and a search of the stolen car revealed a baggie of methamphetamine, court documents say.
Delaney faces felony charges of burglary, theft and drug possession, as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and evading officers.
His bail was set at $75,000 in court on Tuesday afternoon.