MISSOULA - Nurses and doctors from across Montana and Washington gathered this weekend for a training course on how to treat children in an emergency situation.
It may look like another just another CPR dummy, but the these mannequins give physicians a chance to take what they learn in the class room and practice it in a controlled environment.
“There is nothing like hands on, and you can take that hands on experience, even if it’s just a mannequin, in your next real patient scenario,” said Kit Branch, a registered nurse from Libby.
Alex Kon, medical director of the Pediatric ICU at Community, said the workshop is aimed specifically at providers from rural clinics.
"That’s one of the big things we are teaching those people today, is how to take care of kids in that first hour so that they have really great care and their chance of survival is much higher,” Kon said.
The folks in the class are given a scenario where a child is injured and then they treat the mannequin. As they treat their "patient," a monitor shows if they are getting better or worse.
"We control the monitors and based on what the learners are doing we change how the patient breathes, the vital signs, how the heart's going," Kon said.
Creating a learning experience like no other.
"It is an incredible resource for us from critical access, particularly to interact with people we don’t normally get to interact with on a professional level," Branch said.