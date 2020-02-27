Would you mind paying more at the pump if it meant roads would be in better condition?
Missoula County is asking folks how they feel about voting for a new 2-cent gas tax. On Thursday they held a public meeting to hear your thoughts
"The number one comment we get from our citizens is about the condition of our roads," County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said.
When he opened to floor to public comment it was pretty much split down the middle.
The main arguments against voting for the tax were from people who lived out in the county.
"The way the legislative district is drawn my voice and vote for legislature and other issues is usually drowned out by the population of the folks in the city proper," Clinten resident Earl Allen said.
And from petroleum marketers who say it will hurt fair competition.
"If next door there is someone out of the county so there is going to be an automatic two cent price disparity in the price across the board," President of Montana Petroleum Marketers Dirk Cooper said.
Out of the eleven people who spoke out today six were against putting this tax on the ballot the other five had this to say.
"I think having this option and giving the voters the opportunity to make this choice is a good opportunity," Missoula Resident John Monahan said.
They called for the tax to be put on the ballot and to let everyone in the county have the chance to vote for what they want.
"A local gas tax can only be decided by the voters and I would hope the people oppose the tax would support putting it on the ballot because otherwise people would be deprived of their right to decide this issue," Missoula Resident Gwen Spazianni said.
The commissioners will decide in March if this new tax will be put to a vote come June.