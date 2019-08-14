MISSOULA - Country legend Travis Tritt stopped by a popular downtown watering hole on his day off.
The star posted pictures on Twitter of his band and crew relaxing at the Union Club downtown.
The "It's A Great Day to Be Alive" singer was passing through Montana on his way to play Northern Quest Casino in Washington on Wednesday.
I took my band and crew out for some pool and fellowship last night on our day off in Montana. A good time was had by all! pic.twitter.com/fUUEIenCWe— Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) August 13, 2019