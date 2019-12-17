MISSOULA - Just after 1 AM Tuesday, a sigh came from the Missoula City Council Chambers.
Some were sighs of relief after hearing a marathon of public comment that started Monday night around 7 PM. Others were sighs of frustration, as the motion to get rid of historic houses and rezone the area for condos was sent back to committee, rather than being voted out.
It was not exactly the conclusion the crowded chambers wanted.
Over 30 Missoulians took turns speaking out against this project in front of the council, and only two said they were in favor of the proposal.
Multiple concerns were brought up by the frustrated citizens. The main concern was the potential loss of affordable housing. While the current dwellings are not subsidized or rent controlled, neighbors say these are some of the only affordable houses left in the university district.
"I have been a resident of Missoula for 43 consecutive years, 20 in this house you want to tear down, and I have recently watched it morph into something that I don’t recognize,” current resident Jeff Gardner said.
Another concern was the proposal would remove of the University District Historic Neighborhood Overlay, yet the developers say the designs will compliment the style of the surrounding neighborhood, but not everyone believes it will.
"The removal of the character overlay really seem to contradict the vague promises made by the developer about respecting the character. If they were going to respect the character they wouldn't need to remove the overlay," current resident Jim Lang said.
The frustration continued as representatives of the developer asked for the rezoning, promising the new building will match the character of the neighborhood without having a fully formed design for the condos.
At one point during the meeting Kent Means, a representative from MMW Architects, pointed a laser pointer at an aerial image of the current houses on 4th street and said:
"If this is approved, there could be a main access to the underground parking structure that could be about here, and we intend to have a boulevard sidewalk."
A laser pointer on the map was the closest thing presenters had to a design of the proposed building.
Land owner and developer Cole Berquist was not at last nights meeting, but many of his current tenants were, all to speak out against the rezoning.
“Countless pieces of Missoula's history have been threatened by new development of high-end homes and commercial spaces that a majority of locals cannot afford,” 221 S 4th street's current resident said.
The crowd cheered and clapped after her emotional statement just like they cheered for everyone else who spoke out Monday night.
After hours of public comment instead of voting on the motion the City Council sent the proposal back to committee, with plans to revisit it on January 8.