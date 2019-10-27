With Halloween right around the corner folks in Missoula are celebrating a little early with a costume 5-K.
Crowds of people came out to the University of Montana’s campus in their costumes Sunday for the 3rd annual Skeleton Skedaddle 5-K.
From dinosaurs to burglars and even a dog dressed like a taco, many people put on their Halloween best to run for a good cause.
"It started as a fundraiser but as we kept going we started incorporating different things so this year we are incorporating the Special Olympics," UMPT Marketing Director Kallee Wilson said.
Plus the University of Montana’s Physical Therapy Student Association made this year’s course 100% accessible.
"Anybody can come run it I think we have people of all ages from four to 85," Wilson said.
"It’s also great that it’s an all abilities course so anyone can come run it and get some fresh air," 5-K Runner Kaile Sauro said in her Luigi costume.
And people of all ages did run the course Sunday, from a little girl dressed as a unicorn to a woman dressed as a headless Victorian lady.
All proceeds from the run went back to the UM Physical Therapy Student Association.