MISSOULA - Young athletes and friendly corgis are joining a special benefit for "Squish," a young boy who's battling stomach cancer.
The Zootown Kids Triathlon is slated for Sunday, July 21 at 8 AM at Splash Montana.
Rachel Danielson with the Missoula Corgi Meetup says they'll be bringing along a batch of corgis to race as a kick-off event before the triathlon.
Registrations are still open for the kids-only triathlon which includes a swim, bike ride and short run.
Registration fees and donations benefit a two-year-old diagnosed with stomach cancer.