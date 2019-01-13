The Montana Department of Transportation is going to begin stabilizing work near the Frenchtown Irrigation Ditch on Monday, January 14th, meaning some short traffic delays for drivers on the Frenchtown Frontage Road.
According to a press release, stabilizing efforts are expected to take anywhere from eight to ten weeks, weather permitting, and the overall Huson East Project is set to wrap up sometime in the summer of 2019.
From the MDOT:
Those looking for continual updates about the Huson/I-90 East project are advised to sign up for weekly email updates by emailing katie@bigskypublicrelations.com. SMS texting updates are also available by texting “Huson” to 41411. Regular updates will be sent once construction begins this spring to those who have registered. Information is also available on the project web page, http://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/husoneast/, and will be continually updated throughout the course of the project