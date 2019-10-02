Despite cooler temperatures, construction season is still in full swing in the Garden City.
One of those projects is underway from 23rd avenue to Garland drive, right in the middle of the South Hills Neighborhood.
Even though neighbors say it is an inconvenience the general consensus seems to be that the construction is a necessary evil.
Orange signs line 23rd Avenue, warning residents about flaggers and construction workers present.
There are also several Abrupt Dips in the in the road, which could be hazardous to drivers.
But neighbors are hopeful that all this construction will be worth it.
"I think it is a little bit of a nuisance but at the same time I know it’s our tax dollars being used to better improve our roads so it needed to be done." Missoula Resident Laura Karnopp said.
According to the City of Missoula's Road Report this construction project is expected to wrap up October 5.