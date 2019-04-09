The Missoula Mercantile is making big steps in its full renovation with its new hotel, shops, and restaurants.
The new Residence Inn by Marriott is now located on the site of the old Missoula Mercantile.
It has 175 rooms and has kept some of the architecture and artifacts from the historic building to keep the same feel.
The hotel is complete but construction for some of the new shops and restaurants is still going on.
Hotel employees said they are hoping to have all construction done by June or July.