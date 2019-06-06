Construction continues despite weekend weather

MISSOULA- While rain, snow or wind might slow you down this weekend, what about the construction?
The Montana Department of Transportation says road work won't delay the traveling public any more than usual in the next couple of days.
In fact, there will be less crews working over the next few days due to cold temperatures and precipitation.
While crews and contractors work hard to finish their job at hand, certain weather circumstances make it unsafe for crews to be actively working on the roads. But what does this mean for your weekend plans? MDT says there should be no effect on the traveling public.
“The traveling public will be traveling as they are today, the weather will not affect whether or not they are getting delayed based on us not working,” Project Engineer, Tyler Baumberger said.
Even though crews are expecting to work tomorrow, even if they aren't on the roads, MDT wants to encourage drivers to slow down, and pay attention when traveling through construction zones.