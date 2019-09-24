While the seasons are starting to change, construction season isn’t quite over yet. A new project in western Missoula is getting some backlash from the neighborhood.
The Maclay Bridge on North Avenue will be closed for two weeks in October, but neighbors are saying it should be closed for good.
"This bridge is one that has really been cobbled together," Kristin Anderson said.
"This bridge is inadequate for the traffic" Natalie Simmons said.
"The most important thing we can do is take care of public safety that is why I want the bridge out" Orville Daniels said.
Neighbors on both side of the river agree, the one lane Maclay Bridge is no longer safe.
“The approaches to the bridge are a danger,” Daniels said, “and I probably go up there in the winter 3 or 4 times to help people who go off of the road because of that curve."
But the safety of the bridge isn’t new information.
"This is a matter of repeated studies that have shown and gone through great deal of rigorous evidence based information gathering and the indications all point to the safer location for the bridge to be at the South Avenue location,” Anderson said.
According to a study released by the Montana Department of Transportation last October the Maclay Bridge actually receives more than twice the amount of traffic that is recommended for a single lane bridge.
The county is continuing to repair the bridge but neighbors don’t think resurfacing the bridge is enough.
"It’s just a Band-Aid" Simmons said.
"My first concern when I heard about the bridge closer is the emergency response to the folks on the other side" Anderson said.
We reached out to the Missoula County Public Works Department on Tuesday but they never returned our call.
The Maclay Bridge will be closed for a week starting October 7, and then it will reopen for the weekend and close for the following week to finish construction.