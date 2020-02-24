MISSOULA - A considerable-level avalanche warning is in effect in west central Montana.
MissoulaAvalnche.org says strong winds, warmer weather and new snow is putting west central Montana in considerable avalanche danger.
According to MissoulaAvalnche.org, medium to high strength winds and continuing snowfall on fragile layers could potentially cause an avalanche.
MissoulaAvalnche.org says to keep away from areas with wind-loaded inclines, top layers with wind-drifted snow and the bottoms of cornices.