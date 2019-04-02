Conflux Brewing Company hosts "Unhappy Hour" for Equal Pay Day

MISSOULA- In honor of Equal Pay Day, breweries across Montana are hosting "Unhappy Hour" where women can come in and get discounted beer all day.
Conflux Brewing Company in Missoula is one of the many businesses stepping up to honor women, and their fight for equal pay.
Conflux brewers say since women have historically been involved in craft beer, having three dollar pints all day was the perfect way to show all women that they care.
"Equal pay for women is beyond important and I think it's a good for us as a business to draw attention to the fact that women have to work this far into the year, even today, and that's just so sad,” said Conflux co-owner, Meghan Casquera.
The “Unhappy Hour” actually lasted all day Tuesday for ladies here in Missoula, and Conflux brewers say it was a packed house.