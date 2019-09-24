Community reacts to first confirmed Montana vaping illness

MISSOULA - The RiverStone Health and the Department of Public Health and Human Services identified the first confirmed case of severe pulmonary disease associated with vaping.
The confirmed case is a Yellowstone County resident in their 30's with a history of vaping nicotine and THC. The individual was hospitalized in August but is now home recovering
In the state of Montana, e-cigarettes are now the most commonly used tobacco product among teens.
Across the United States, eight deaths have been associated with severe pulmonary illness and as of September 17, there are 530 confirmed and probable cases of lung disease associated with e-cigarettes. Two thirds of the cases are people from ages 18 to 34.
Wake Up Montana went to the University of Montana's campus to hear the reactions from students there, and the feedback was that young people are aware that vaping isn't good for you.
"I don't think putting drugs in my body, besides caffeine because I am a college student, is a good idea," said Andrew Cahill, UM student.
"Knowing what's in the things that you're putting into your body, it's the same thing with the food you're eating, the things you're drinking, I think that's the most important thing," said Haley Hostetler, UM community member.
DPHHS is urging people to stop using e-cigarette products. The CDC reports that e-cigarette products can include a number of substances including THC, CBD, nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals.