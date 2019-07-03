Community rallies to support local firework stand owner

It's never a good time to get injured, but for one St. Ignatious man, the timing was even worse, after crashing his motorcycle during firework season's busiest time of year.
Reece bailey owns a fire work stand in St. Ignatius. Wednesday Bailey got out of the hospital and sharing his story of how the community has rallied around him since the crash.
Monday morning Reece Bailey was riding his motorcycle to work when a deer ran out in front of him. Bailey broke his right leg in two places and suffered major road rash all over his body.
While he was sitting in the hospital bailey says so much was going through his head, from his health, to his family, and even his new fire work stand.
"its all one big emotional mess thinking about what was going to happen and what was going to be the next step?” Bailey said, “But I didn’t have to worry about that I got a lot of really good friends who came out and showed so much support."
A lot of bailey's friends stepped up to help him out, including J.P. Thomas.
"We are here for the same community and I wanted to share a little bit of my heart to raise support for him and his stand" Thomas said.
After Bailey saw friends and family coming to his side, he says he was overwhelmed with emotion.
"every time I called down, they just told me not to worry about it and that everything was taken care of” Bailey said, "the way everybody stepped up and helped me and supported my family it’s just unbelievable"
Besides owning a fire work stand, Bailey also works for the Lake County Road Department and is a volunteers firefighter.
"He would be the first to step in and help anybody else and I’ve seen that multiple times.” Thomas said.
While bailey is used to serving his community, this time, the community was there to serve him.
"I just want to thank them all, I can’t possibly thank everybody, but I want to.” Bailey said.
Bailey wants us to extend a special thanks to the Mission Valley Ambulance and Charlo Fire's QRU for their quick response early Monday morning.