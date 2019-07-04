ST. IGNATIUS - It's never a good time to get injured, but for one St. Ignatius man, the timing was even worse, after crashing his motorcycle during his busiest time of year.
Monday morning Reece Bailey was riding his motorcycle to work when he said a deer ran out in front of him. Bailey broke his right leg in two places and suffered major road rash all over his body.
While he was sitting in the hospital, he said so many things were running through his head; from his health, to his family, and even his new fireworks stand.
"It's all one big emotional mess thinking about what was going to happen and what was going to be the next step?” Bailey said. “But I didn’t have to worry about that I got a lot of really good friends who came out and showed so much support."
His friends stepped up to help run Bailey's fireworks stand, Mission's Lil Punk Fireworks at the Outwest Grill & 44 Bar.
"We are here for the same community and I wanted to share a little bit of my heart to raise support for him and his stand," said Bailey's friend, JP Thomas.
With friends and family coming to his side, Bailey said he was overwhelmed with emotion.
"Every time I called down, they just told me not to worry about it and that everything was taken care of,” Bailey said. "The way everybody stepped up and helped me and supported my family it’s just unbelievable."
In addition to owning the fireworks stand, Bailey also works for the Lake County Road Department and as a volunteers firefighter.
"He would be the first to step in and help anybody else and I’ve seen that multiple times,” Thomas said.
While Bailey is used to serving his community, this time, the community is there to serve him.
"I just want to thank them all, I can’t possibly thank everybody, but I want to,” he said.
Bailey wanted to extend a special thanks to the Mission Valley Ambulance and Charlo Fire's QRU for their quick response early Monday morning.