As Trooper Palmer and two other victims recover from gunshot wounds, the community is mourning the death of Shelley Hays, who was killed in last week's shooting.
Hays was shot after they pulled over the car flashing its lights on the side of the road.
Many have said Hays was probably looking to help the person out because that's the kind of man he was.
But a good deed turned deadly, when he was allegedly shot by the suspect.
He leaves behind a six-year-old daughter and a lasting impact on the people around him.
“I've heard that they are just a caring family and they'd do just about anything for people. They never turn people away, just always there if needed. Never had to ask twice and what better person can you ask for in this world," emphasized Stevensville resident, Judy Fuller.
"Oh they're awesome. Yea they you know grew up doing all kinds of stuff. He loved motors and anything that went fast. And then he got to be a real good mechanic and stuff," said Huson resident, Jason Leishman.
A GoFundMe Page is set up to raise money for Hays' six-year-old daughter Cloey.