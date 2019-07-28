Every five years Community Medical in Missoula holds a reunion for their NICU grads. Children who were in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit might have to be held anywhere from a few days to a few months.
Families gathered in Fort Missoula Park Sunday to take a walk down memory lane. As they looked back at their time in the NICU some people even got to meet the doctors and nurses who took care of them.
“They were extremely fragile they were 1 pound each and they could fit in the palm of my hand" father of twin boys Peter Unruh said.
"She weighed 360 grams when she was born, which equals 12.6 ounces. She is one of the two smallest babies born at Community Medical Center" Ashley Miller said talking about the birth of her daughter Zeyda Mcafee.
"She was an I.U.G.R baby so she was a little tiny baby so she had to come out early,” Molly Murphy said. “She was nine weeks early and she was two pounds and nine ounces."
“I was about six weeks early when my mom was pregnant and her doctor detected that I wasn't growing anymore and that I had what was called inter uterine growth restriction" 1985 NICU Grad Courtney Iverson said.
All these stories have one thing in common; they were all born at Community Medical.
Moving the Unruh Twins
Back in 2016 the Unruh family was moving from Spokane Washington to Florida because Peter Unruh had gotten a new job. But during the move Unruh’s wife was pregnant with twins and visiting family in Great Falls.
"My wife went into labor in visiting her mom,” Unruh said. “The boys were only 22 weeks at the time so the doctors in Great Falls were able to pause her labor so they could fly her to Community Medical.” Unruh said.
Being born so early the twin boys were very small.
“They were extremely fragile, they were one pound 12 ounces each less than 12 inches long, they could fit in the palm of my hand.” Unruh said.
Unruh says he was there for when his daughter was born years before but he said even that didn’t prepare him for what his sons went through.
"I’ve been a dad before, my daughter was four so I understood how to raise a kid a little bit,” Unruh said. “But everything changed when it came to the NICU, so having a team that was able to answer our questions and walk us through that process has really led us to be here today."
Their son Zion was in the NICU for four months and their son, Cohen, was later transferred to Seattle Children’s for another six months.
“Once the boys were born we couldn’t really transport them, they had to stay here for those first few months.” Unruh said.
Since they could no longer move to Florida Peter lost his new job and the family stayed where it was.
“Eventually I went back down to Florida and took everything we owned out of storage and brought it up to Missoula and made this our new home.” Unruh said.
Unruh says his family is still figuring it out today, but he says they feel extremely lucky to be where they were when his wife went into labor.
“The NICU here is so ready to take on kids that have issues. One of our sons needed emergency surgery three times while he was here and they were ready every time.” Unruh said.
Not only did the doctors and nurses take care of his sons, Unruh says they took care of him too.
"it was a really great experience, there was a nurse named mike and he was there and walked me through it,” Unruh said. “As a dad without any medical background he was able to relate things back to me in terms of river rafting and rock climbing and helping me understand how blood flows just by talking about how rivers flow.”
The Unruh family still lives here in Missoula where his sons can get the follow up treatment they need.
The Smallest Baby
Zayda Mcafee is a happy and excited girl who just turned six years old in June 9. While she is a little girl now she used to be a lot smaller.
“When she was in the NICU she was 10 inches long, her fingers looked like the prongs of a fork and her feet were the size of quarters,” Zayda’s mom Ashley Miller said.
Coming in at less than a pound Zayda weighed only 360 grams when she was born, that is just over 12 ounces.
“She was born early at 25 weeks due to complications, her due date wasn’t until September 19th,” Miller said.
Complications like Placental Abruption, when the placenta detaches from the uterine wall before childbirth, Uterine Fibroids, non-cancerous growths that can add pressure to the uterus, And developed hypertension or high blood pressure.
"You can’t anticipate what it’s going to look like or be like,” Miller said. “We were educated, we had people talk with us, we were given tours, but until your time comes and you experience the raw emotion there’s really no way to prepare.”
For Miller, seeing the other NICU grads is uplifting.
“It gives you hope to see NICU grads that were born in the 90s and earlier. It’s reassuring to know there is a future and that there are people who know exactly what you go through,” Miller said.
And now that Zayda is growing and healthy her family looks forward to coming to events like the NICU Reunion.
"All of these people in the same place celebrating together showing off our kiddos and seeing the people who took care of us, they are our heroes, and seeing them and introducing them to Zayda, its something we look forward to,” Miller said.
And Zayda says she was looking forward to the ice cream.
All Grown Up
The NICU at Community Medical has been delivering and taking care of babies for over 40 years. And whenever they have a reunion babies of all ages come back to celebrate.
Courtney Iverson Hathaway was born in 1985, but she came out about six weeks before she was supposed to.
“My mom’s doctor detected that I wasn’t growing anymore I had what was called Inter Uterine Growth Restriction,” Hathaway said.
So labor was induced and Hathaway was born early, but her problems didn’t end there.
“After I was born I developed a Pulmonary Hypertension, essentially my lungs were not was doing what they were supposed to and I got pretty sick pretty fast,” Hathaway said.
Doctors put her on oxygen therapy in the NICU for 32 days then sent her home on oxygen for another 4 weeks.
Year later she is a healthy adult and has come back for her first reunion.
"I’m excited to see some of nurses that I never got to meet. I’m here with my mom today and she recognizes some of the nurses that took care of us and the doctors who took care of us in the NICU,” Miller said.
And those doctors and nurses who took care of Hathaway all those years ago are going to be seeing a lot more on her now. Community Medical has just hired Hathaway as a Family Medicine Doctor.
"Getting to come as a physician now and getting to work in the hospital that I was born and raised in is pretty neat,” Miller said.
Like Mother Like Daughter
Molly Murphy and her daughter, Laney, have a few things in common. They both have big smiles, blonde hair, and they were both born at Community Medical’s NICU.
Murphy was born in a set of quadruplets back in 1987, and they were the first set of quadruplets in Montana to all survive.
“There were two girls and two boys and we were born three months early,” Murphy said. “I was in the NICU for six weeks and my brother Steve, he was there for seven months.”
While they were the first sets of quadruplets from Community Medical they were not going to be the last.
“As more quadruplets were born my family was invited back to meet them and we would become friends and become the quad gang,” Murphy said.
Then 30 years go by and Murphy is ready to have kids of her own.
“Everything was seemingly going well and it was great and she was growing, but then it turns out she was an I.U.G.R baby so a little tiny baby and she had to come out early,” Murphy said.
Laney was born nine weeks early and weighed two pounds and nine ounces. Shortly after giving birth a familiar face came into her room.
“While I was on bed rest nurse patty, who took care of me when I was an infant, came in and says ‘if it isn’t Molly Pickett’ and I’m like well its Molly Murphy now but yes that’s me!” Murphy said, “It was so nice to know that the nurse who took care of me was taking care of Laney also.”