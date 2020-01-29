MISSOULA - The City of Missoula and the Metropolitan Planning Organization are hosting a community forum to hear what residents think of one of the garden city's busiest roads.
The forum will take place Jan. 29 at the Best Western Plus Grant Creek Inn from 5:45 to 8 p.m.
Participants will have the chance to learn about issues that impact their Reserve St.
MPO says they are hosting this forum because they want to hear what works and what doesn't when it comes to safety, access, comfort and livability on Reserve St. They say it is essential to hear from people who use Reserve every day.
MPO says this is the first step in the process that will help identify the current experiences and expectations of area residents, shoppers, employees and other Reserve St. users.
People are asked to register in advance because space is limited.