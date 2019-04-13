Community holds fundraiser in Stevensville for Trooper Wade Palmer

MISOULA - Saturday community members came out to Stevensville to support Trooper Wade Palmer and his family with a silent auction, raffle and a food truck. Organizers say this is what a community does when tragedy strikes.
Following the March 15th shooting where Trooper Wade Palmer and three others were shot in Missoula and Evaro, the Montana community is still showing their support for Trooper Palmer and his medical recovery.
Close friends, local businesses, and community members planned a fundraiser three weeks ago, and they say holding this is the least the community could do.
"We know Lindsay and Wade personally, and with everything going on we just looked at each other and said we need to do something for these guys,” said close friend and Fundraiser Organizer, Jill Sherman.
With the help of Community Medical Center, Super 1, Pepsi and community members, this fundraiser is able to give back to the Palmer family during this uneasy time.
With the food truck food, auction items and t-shirts being donated, organizers say 100% of these proceeds go directly to the Palmer family, and that today is just one part of how the community will continue to stand by the family for days to come.
"Regardless of the timing of when he comes our small community and the surrounding communities will always show their support and their love for the family,” said fundraiser organizer and family friend, JoAnna Leonard.
With a large turnout, Trooper Palmer's fellow troopers were in attendance as well. Law enforcement officials say that when a brother is hurt, seeing support like this helps them stay strong.
"Seeing the community come together, show their support, it really reminds us why we are all out here and makes us want to come to work every day,” said Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Jake Parks.
With Trooper Palmer's recovery still underway, his fellow brothers are sending nothing but positive thoughts and encouragement. His fellow trooper sent this message.
"Hang in there, keep fighting, stay ornery,” added Trooper Parks.
We will continue to bring you coverage of Trooper Palmer's recovery as it comes out.