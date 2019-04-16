The Stevensville community is hosting a fundraiser for one of the victims of a shooting spree in Missoula that killed one man and injured three others.
Casey Blanchard was shot on the night of March 14, and is in critical condition in a hospital in Salt Lake City, according to event organizers. His mother, Julie Blanchard, was also injured in the incident. Shelley Hays died in the shooting. The same shooter is alleged to have later shot and seriously injured a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.
The fundraiser for Casey Blanchard is set for April 27 from 4-8 PM at the St. Mary's Family Center, 333 Charlo Street in Stevensville.
The event includes a spaghetti feed with silent and live auction.
They're also accepting donation items through April 20.