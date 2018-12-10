Community FirstCare opened its second walk-in clinic, hoping it will be able to provide better medical care access for people who live or work in downtown Missoula.
Community FirstCare is downtown Missoula’s first medical clinic open seven days a week.
The new facility is located in the new ROAM student housing building.
Medical Director, Dr. James Quirk said the goal is providing easier and quicker access to medical care.
They're doing so, by offering patients the option to check in online and skip the waiting room.
"Our main emphasis right now at Community Health Center is access and getting into see a provider quickly and efficiently and we feel like this will improve people’s access to quality care," explained Dr. Quirk.
The clinic specializes in non-emergency care, like minor injuries, the common cold, and vaccinations.
If you don't have time to check in online, Community FirstCare also welcomes walk-ins.
If you need to see a doctor, but want to skip the line you can get an appointment online at their website.