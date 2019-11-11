Get ready to laugh your socks off Missoula; Revival Comedy is hosting a charity comedy show Tuesday.
Over a dozen local comedians will be taking over the Badlander Tuesday night, including Crystal Koosman .
"It also happens to be around the time of my birthday," Host of Laugh your Socks Off, Crystal Koosman said.
But she isn't asking for any gifts this year, instead she is giving back.
"I had this idea to do a charity show so we teamed up with the Poverello," Koosman said.
To get into this comedy show all you need is a new pair of socks, or a hat, or mittens, basically anything that will help keep you warm.
"Last year people even brought long underwear," Koosman said.
This will be the second annual Laugh your Socks Off comedy show, and last year, the event brought in over 300 socks and raised almost $400.
This year they are hoping to knock your socks off and give them to those in need.
The show starts at 8 o'clock at the Badlander be sure not to forget to bring a pair of new socks or a cash donation.