A new business is set to open in the Mercantile building this week.
Create Art Bar combines crafts with cocktails, and store managers say they offer more than just wine and a canvas.
The Art Bar has a large selection of different crafts, ranging in difficulty and style. Plus,a large selection of cocktails, beer and wine.
“My biggest thing is just showing people that everybody can be creative and I’m excited to see what people make and I have loved what people have made already," Create Art Bar owner Paisley Taylor said.
Create features a full bar, so even if you don’t want to do a full art project, store managers say stopping by for a drink is just fine. Create even offers free coloring at the bar!