LOLO PASS - Area closures are expanding for the Wagon Mountain Fire in Lolo National Forest as firefighters respond.
Lee Creek Campground is closed, and new closures go into effect Wednesday for Lee Creek Road, Lee Ridge Trail, Wagon Mountain Trail and a section of the historic Lolo Trail from Highway 12 to the Montana/Idaho border.
The Wagon Mountain Fire two miles northeast of Lolo Pass is burning about 15 acres.
From Lolo National Forest:
Location: Located on Wagon Mountain, approximately 2 miles northeast of Lolo Pass Visitor Center and east of Highway 12. Not to be confused with the Wagon Mountain Road between Graves Creek and Fish Creek Roads on the west side of Highway 12.
Status: Firefighting resources made good progress on the Wagon Mountain Fire yesterday. Both handline and excavator line were used in direct attack along with bucket drops from two Type 1 helicopters. Approximately 5,500 gallons of water were dropped on the fire. The fire has reached 60% containment and will change from a Type 3 incident to a Type 4 incident today. Firefighters and an excavator will continue with line construction with continued assistance from one Type 1 helicopter.
Acres: Approximately 15 acres, varying with spot fires
Cause: Lightning
Fire behavior: Smoldering, single tree torching, and spotting.
Closures: Lee Creek Campground is closed for staging of firefighting equipment and overnighting firefighters. An area closure around the fire will go into effect today for the protection of firefighting resources and the public safety. This will include closure of the Lee Creek Road #699, Lee Ridge Trail #295, Wagon Mountain Trail #300 and a segment of the historic Lolo Trail #15 (Nez-Perce and Lewis and Clark National Historic Trails) from Highway 12 to the Montana/Idaho border. Please see InciWeb (listed below) or the Lolo National Forest website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/lolo/) for the specific closure order and map.
Structures or other values at risk: None at this time. No evacuations are in effect.