MISSOULA - The majority of the road and trail closures around the Beeskove Fire will be lifted Saturday morning.
A release from forest officials says on Saturday at 12:01 AM, the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area main trail corridor, and adjacent forest land and trails will be open again for use.
Four forest service roads will remain closed for ongoing fire suppression efforts on 429-acre Beeskove Fire.
Roads that will remain closed:
- East Fork Rattlesnake Road NFSR #2112
- East Twin Creek Road NFSR #2117
- Mineral Peak Lookout Road NFSR #2120
- Upper Twin Creek Road NFSR #2119
While many of the main trails will be open, the public is reminded that the fire is not out. Anyone recreating in the area is asked to leave any fire equipment alone and obey remaining road closures.
"I would like to extend a thank you to the community of Missoula for their patience and cooperation during this closure," said Jennifer Hensiek, Missoula District Ranger in a press release. "We appreciate everyone observing the closure and giving firefighters space to safely work over the past few weeks."
Fire bosses say the Beeskove Fire continues to smolder and burn in steep and rugged terrain in the area. It will be considered active until a season-ending event like substantial rain or snow.
Smoke from the fire may still be visible at times.
People wishing to recreate in the area are asked to check with the Missoula Ranger District for updates.
Additional information about the Beeskove Fire, including road and trail closures, can be found here.