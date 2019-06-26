MISSOULA - Dan's Soup and San closed for good in 2016... or did it??
The restaurant posted on Facebook on Wednesday that they are scouting new locations for a possible 2020 opening.
The restaurant originally operated at 2700 Paxson St., but abruptly closed after eight years of business in May 2016.
The post about the potential Dan's resurrection was met with enthusiasm from hundreds of people, and comments like "OMG I still think about your soups on a weekly basis!!! Please reopen!" and "Oh my god. Our prayers have been answered!"
The restaurant didn't indicate if they've found a new location yet.
The last posted lunch specials for the restaurant before it closed featured a balogna and cheddar sub, a chicken salad sub with cranberry mayo, and chicken noodle, broccoli cheese and clam chowder soup.