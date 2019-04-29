Clinton School breaks ground for $4 million renovation

Clinton School broke ground on Monday for the $4 million dollar renovation project on the almost 90-year-old building.
Clinton voters approved a $4 million dollar bond in November to add four new classrooms and a new gym.
According to school principal Amanda McGill, the modular buildings the third through fifth graders use will be sold off by late May.
Come August those students will have classes inside the main building.
According to McGill, the renovations will provide better safety for the students and staff.
"The number one reason we were looking at this change was for the safety and security of our kids," McGill said. "Having them all under one roof is really going to make a huge difference. We won't have kids walking back and fourth, losing instruction time or unsupervised coming to and from the classroom."
She adds the front doors of the school will get added security features so only staff can buzz people into the building.
The gym will be expanded, and seating for graduations or school performances will double capacity to 300-400 people.
The entire renovation project will take a year and a half according to McGill.