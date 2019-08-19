Clean-up continues at Osprey Stadium

The clean-up continues at the Osprey Stadium after canceling their games this weekend they had to move tonight's game up to Great Falls. Now the question is will it be ready for Tuesday or will that game have to be moved too?
The Missoula Osprey had to cancel games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday due to unsafe field conditions. Crews were out on the field working hard to make sure the field isn’t too soft for players.
“We have had inspections on a daily basis the league president from the pioneer league has come in and is still in town helping us address the field to see whether its playable or not,” Osprey Vice President Matt Ellis said.
On August 11 Ogren Park hosted thousands of fans for a Mumford & Sons concert. But before the show started Missoula was hit with a lot of rain. Even though Logjams, the concert organizer, spent $75,000 on protective flooring, the combination of rain and heavy foot traffic was just too much for the field.
“We took all the preventative actions and baseball took all the preventative measures but sometimes you just have weather happen and cause events like this,” Logjams Owner Nick Checota said.
Ogren Park is a city owned complex and both the Osprey and Logjams lease the space. Checota says he hope to continue to host concerts at the stadium but in the meantime his company is continuing to work with the osprey restore the field.
While they baseball team is heading the restoration project, Logjams will be footing the bill for the repairs when a final cost is calculated.
“[Logjams] have talked to us and have been checking on us so yeah there is a lot of good communication going on but naturally we have to learn things from this and make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Ellis said.
And when the Osprey do finally get to play on their home field again, Ellis hopes there is a good turnout for their return.
“We hope our fans when we get back home whether it is tomorrow or next Tuesday that they come out and support us it’s been a tough week and we would love to see everyone out here showing support for baseball,” Ellis said.
If the field is not ready for Tuesday’s game it will be played in Idaho falls.