The clean up continues down in the Bitterroot after high winds this weekend ripped through the valley causing widespread damage.
The city of Stevensville is still scraping up the damage, countless branches and small trees were knocked down all throughout town but their main concern was the power lines that got blown over.
Just a block off Main street a tree snapped in half knocking over a power line. Crews said this was only one of four power lines that were knocked over in town.
Power is now restored and today crews were sweeping up the last bits of rubble left over from this weekend.
Between Saturday and Sunday crews worked over 20 hours trying to pick up the damage.