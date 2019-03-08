A Missoula group is hosting a class on what to do if a pet’s paw gets caught in a hunting trap.
Footloose Montana says the class will focus on snare and foothold traps. Participants can look at the traps, learn how they work and practice opening them safely. A veterinarian will be at the class to answer questions about pet first aid, and instructors will answer questions about rules surrounding traps. Course instructor and Footloose Montana board member Clare Beelman hopes people walk away with strategies they can use.
”People feel like they have a better sense of ease when they‘re going outsde because they feel like they might be a little more prepared in case this happens,” Beelman said.
Beelman says foothold traps probably won’t severely injure a pet if owners act quickly to release them. She says to stand behind the dog to avoid beeiing bitten, straddle them, hold them steady and step on the lever to open the trap.
The class will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the North Valley Public Library in Stevensville. It is free and open to the public.