Clark Fork River water levels expected to rise, flood preparations underway

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for South Central Missoula Tuesday afternoon.
Adriane Beck the Director for the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management said her team is seeing flood impacts three weeks earlier than normal. She said around mid-May is when Missoula typically sees flood impacts.
The water level in the Clark Fork River is predicated to rise above 7.5 feet on Wednesday evening, which is considered flood stage according to Beck.
"We’ve had some pre-flood meetings with the National Weather Service, as well as the city public works, county public works, obviously our law enforcement agencies, and our fire rescue agencies," Beck said.
There are free sand bags for the public to take at Fort Missoula near C Road.
When sandbagging, Beck recommends placing them close to your home. She said if you sandbag around your entire property, you can push water to your neighbors home.
If you live in Missoula County, Beck said to sign up for the emergency alert system Smart 911.
She said Smart 911 is a resource designed to enhance your personal and family emergency preparedness.
"Following the 2018 flood season, one of the things we recognized was that we needed people [to know] about our emergency alerting software and make sure that they were registered into that," Beck said. "So that when we do see these changes we can alert them."
Beck said her team will be monitoring water levels in the Clark Fork River regularly.