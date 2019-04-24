Clark Fork river to hit flood stage, community flood meeting on Wednesday

The Clark Fork river is expected to hit flood stage tonight, which is already impacting homeowners in South Central Missoula.
Kehrwald Drive is experiencing flooding over the roads, impacting homeowners who can't drive to their houses.
As water levels in the river rise, city officials have organized a public meeting to update homeowners in the Orchard Homes area on the flooding outlook this year.
The meeting is at 6:00 p.m. at the Hawthorne Elementary School gym.
Several agencies, including law enforcement and fire rescue, will be in attendance to answer questions for homeowners.