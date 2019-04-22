Clark Fork River reaches flood stage, Tower Street partially closed

Homeowners on Kehrwald Drive are preparing their homes with sandbags as water levels rise in the Clark Fork River.
Missoula County officials closed public access to the road at Tower and 3rd Street, and at Tower and Kehrwald Drive. Only local homeowners are allowed in the area.
"We did hit minor flood stage, we just barely hit it. We're seeing impacts on Kehrwald, there's some water coming over the road," Missoula Emergency Management Project Coordinator Nick Holloway said.
Kathy Galbavy has owned a home on Kehrwald Drive since 1982. But last year's flood season forced her and her husband to move.
"We don't live [on Kehrwald] anymore, we couldn't do it we're getting too old," Galbavy said.
Galbavy came back to her property Monday morning to check up on her place after learning that water in the Clark Fork is rising again.
"I'm thinking not again. Hopefully this will be it, and it's just minor," Galbavy said. "I'm hoping it isn't going to be major."
But luckily for Galbavy, Holloway thinks this year's flood season won't be as severe.
"We don't think it will be as bad as last year, because last year was a much bigger flooding event, the second largest in Missoula history," Holloway said.
Galbavy said she isn't sure what her plan is for her home, but she's hoping the water level drops.
Holloway said free sandbags are available at Fort Missoula.
Missoula Emergency Management officials are holding a community meeting for homeowners near Tower Street. It is scheduled for Wednesday, April 25, at 6:00 p.m. in the Hawthorne Elementary gym.