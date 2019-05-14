MISSOULA - A flood warning is in effect for South Central Missoula, as water levels in the Clark Fork River continue to rise.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the water levels in the Clark Fork sat at 7.61 feet, which is considered flood stage.
Missoula Emergency Officials say over the next few days, the water levels are predicted to rise to nearly 10 feet. This will cause flooding on the north end of Tower Street, including Kehrwald Drive. The waters are already covering Kehrwald Drive.
The Director for the Office of Emergency Management Adriane Beck says as conditions change, they're prepared for what Mother Nature throws at them.
"Back in mid-April we actually had the county commissioner sign an emergency proclamation that afforded us the opportunity to bring in some of our other partners that are active in the components of flooding," Beck said. "We've been in constant communication with them as the forecast changes daily and the predictions changes daily throughout this flood season."
Beck added there are no plans to evacuate the Orchard Homes neighborhood. She said her team will continue to monitor the situation and alert homeowners using Smart 911 if there are changing conditions.
Smart 911 is the county's emergency alerting system. Beck highly encourages all Missoulians to sign up. Click here to sign up for Smart 911.