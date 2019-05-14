Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA IN... SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FT. * THE RIVER HAS REACHED FLOOD STAGE AS OF TUESDAY AROUND NOON. * AT 7.5 FEET THE RIVER FLOODS LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE AND POTENTIALLY CREST OVER 9 FEET SUNDAY MORNING. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT ENTER OR CROSS FLOWING WATER OR WATER OF UNKNOWN DEPTH. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR BITTERROOT VALLEY AND BITTERROOT RIVER IN WESTERN MONTANA. * FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * AREAS OF CONCERN INCLUDE: THE BITTERROOT RIVER FROM DARBY TO MISSOULA. THE BITTERROOT NEAR MISSOULA IS THE MOST LIKELY TO REACH FLOOD STAGE. * SMALL STREAMS ARE ALSO A CONCERN FOR FLOODING IN THE BITTERROOT AND SAPPHIRE MOUNTAINS IN THE AREAS THAT DRAIN INTO THE BITTERROOT RIVER. * SNOW MELT HAS SWOLLEN RIVERS AND STREAMS IN THE AREA. WITH RAIN EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND A VERY LARGE, WARM RAIN EVENT EXPECTED FRIDAY, THE EXTRA WATER MAY PUSH THE BITTERROOT RIVER OVER FLOOD STAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&